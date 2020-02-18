Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Sacred Lies' Juliette Lewis and Kimiko Glenn on gutsy women and true crime junkies

Marah Eakin
Fans went crazy for the first season of the anthology series Sacred Lies, which found Minnow Bly, a teen who is sent to juvenile detention after being suspected of killing a cult leader she followed. That storyline wrapped up, but the show is back as Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones with a whole new cast, and a whole new eerie storyline that weaves together true crime, the supernatural, and a hauntingly perfect song by The Kills’ Alison Mosshart. The A.V. Club talked to Juliette Lewis and Kimiko Glenn who play two of the many strong, Bechdel test-passing women on the new season about Sacred Lies’ fervent fan “Keepers,” and Lewis’ true and endearing passion for true crime television.

