Sacha Dhawan’s Master returns for a pivotal Doctor Who finale

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m., 12th season finale): It looks like the time for a flat team structure has ended.

Like pretty much anyone not living in Cardiff and working on the show directly, we have no idea what’s going to happen in “The Timeless Children,” the second half of the two-part finale to Doctor Who’s 12th season. But it’s safe to say that it doesn’t look good for the Doctor and companions, what with the Master (Sacha Dhawan) running around, Gallifrey in ruins, a band of newly and mysteriously upgraded Cybermen stomping through the ship in which the universe’s last humans are hiding, the mystery of the Timeless Child just hanging out there, and quite a lot of shots of people we quite like looking utterly tormented. But for all of us at home, it looks pretty great. We have but one plea to make, prompted by this probably innocuous tweet from the official Doctor Who account that juxtaposes the sweet, serious face of Graham (Bradley Walsh) with the word “emotional” and a screamy emoji:



Chris Chibnall, if you touch a single hair on Graham’s perfect head, we are going to have words. If nothing else, Caroline Siede will certainly have some in her recap.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:08 p.m., series premiere, special night): “In a cultural landscape still cluttered with too many domestic sitcoms and medical procedurals, Dispatches’ imaginative paths take us places and inspire questions we’re unlikely to reach as a passive TV watcher. What would we say if we thought we could say anything? How much of the memories we frequently turn to are accurate? And if this is our only reality, what can we change about ourselves to get it closer to what we really want? Dispatches’ alternate take on reality not only offers a break from our own day-to-day world—it can also bring some new perspective with it.” Read the rest of Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review.

Look for Liz Shannon Miller’s first recap tonight. Dispatches From Elsewhere will also air tomorrow night, when it assumes its regular time-slot in the AMC lineup.

Regular coverage

Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m.)

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The Outsider (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Avenue 5 (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

Wild card

Last Week Tonight WIth John Oliver (HBO, 11:05 p.m.): If we were a betting establishment (and we are not, so please do not start an illegal gambling ring centered on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver in the comments), we’d be taking bets on what Mr. Oliver’s going to cover this week.

That said, he often surprises us, so while “Coronavirus” might seem like a safe bet, you could also reasonably put money down on “dark money in politics,” “Marianne Williamson,” “Jeff Bezos,” and a wild card like “Netflix’s Love Is Blind.” February was a shit-show, but at least the bespectacled gentleman above is likely to make us grimly chuckle about the month that was.