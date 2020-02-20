Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Ryan Kwanten, Kristen Bauer, and Jordan Alexander on True Blood, Sacred Lies, and Alison Mosshart

Marah Eakin
For Sacred Liessecond season, showrunner Raelle Tucker dug into her Rolodex and cast Ryan Kwanten and Kristen Bauer, two people she’d worked with before on True Blood. In the interview above, Kwanten and Bauer said they popped on the project because they knew Tucker’s work, and that they’d be in good hands. It’s something that’s clear when you watch the show, which follows Jordan Alexander’s Elsie as she navigates her hard knock life, bouncing off Kwanten’s portrayal of her locked up deadbeat dad and Bauer’s take on a hardscrabble foster mom. Elsie’s also got a song in her heart—a little ditty only she knows and written for the show by The Kills’ Alison Mosshart. Why that song’s there, and what it will become is something viewers will learn over the course of the season, which kicks off February 20 on Facebook Watch.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

