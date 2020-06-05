Top left: Sesame Street. Bottom left: Yvonne Orji. Bottom center: Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Marcos Tiacopilco. Right: Shea Couleé of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. Photo : WarnerMedia, Netflix, VH1

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top picks

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m., season-five premiere): Under normal circumstances, this is where we’d make a joke about how it’s been a whole five minutes since the last time Drag Race was on the air, given that the last season finale happened exactly a week ago. But since a week seems like several years at the moment, instead we’ll say this: It’s about damn time they brought Ongina into the mix.

It’s not as though this season-one legend doesn’t face some stuff competition, including season nine runner-up and all-around bad bitch Shea Couleé and season two/All Stars season-two legend Jujubee. But Ongina is well overdue for another turn in the Drag Race spotlight and we’re excited to see the many crazy headpieces she’s acquired in the last decade. Kate Kulzick will recap.

Advertisement

Can you binge it? Some of it. Hulu and Amazon Prime have some early seasons (Amazon has one through five, Hulu has one through six, plus two seasons of All Stars and several of Untucked), but that should get you started.

Queer Eye (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete fifth season): If you find yourself needing to cry about something in a happy-cry kind of way, might we recommend a trip to Philadelphia with the Fab Five?

Can you binge it? Yes, all seasons (plus the We’re In Japan mini-season) await you on Netflix. Bring tissues.

Regular coverage

For kids

Coming Together: Standing Up To Racism (CNN, Saturday, 10 a.m., one-hour town hall special): And now, for something completely different, CNN is once again partnering with Sesame Street for a Town Hall special aimed at kids and families. This time, they’re focusing on racism and the ongoing protests around the world. Sesame Street characters and less fuzzy experts will answer questions submitted by families (through the form at the bottom of this page). In addition to its broadcast on CNN proper, it will air on CNN International and CNN En Español. It will also stream live on CNN.com and the various CNN apps, with no login required—meaning you don’t need cable to catch this with your kids.

On stage At home

Coriolanus (National Theatre Live via YouTube, through June 11): This week’s free offering from the invaluable National Theatre Live is one of Shakespeare’s lesser-known tragedies, starring the fairly well-known Tom Hiddleston. Expect political machinations and some stunning visuals—the production was directed by Josie Rourke (Mary Queen Of Scots). And after watching, a mini-reunion (via Zoom) awaits you.

Wild cards

Three standup specials worth a look arrive this weekend, so let’s hit each of them in a wild-card lightning round.

Advertisement

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m., comedy special premiere): First up: Insecure’s Yvonne Orji, receiving the glossy HBO treatment she so richly deserves.

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (Amazon, Friday, 3:01 a.m., comedy special premiere): Bronx native Brillon follows up on her previous specials Easily Offended and Pacifically Speaking with an Amazon special and a sick pantsuit.

Esther Povitsky: Hot For My Name (Comedy Central, Friday, 10 p.m., comedy special premiere): This alumnus of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Freeform’s Alone Together, which she co-created, strong-arms her parents into jumping into her very funny pool of discomfort.