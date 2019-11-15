Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Ross Matthews and Brooke Lynn Hytes on why they stan Baga Chipz

Marah Eakin
 and Cameron Scheetz
Plenty of celebrities and influencers took to the red carpet at E!’s People’s Choice Awards this past Sunday, but we were most excited to see some of our favorite stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race: Judge extraordinaire Ross Matthews and season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes. And, with the across-the-pond spin-off Drag Race UK in its home stretch, we had to ask the pair for their thoughts on the season and their favorite queen to win it all. Brooke Lynn Hytes also gave us a tease of next year’s Drag Race Canada (for which she’ll be a judge), and Matthews explained why he never feels bad for the first queen to get kicked off each season.

