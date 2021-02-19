Rosamund Pike in I Care A Lot (Photo: Seacia Pavao/Netflix); Rita Moreno and Animal in The Muppet Show (Screenshot: The Muppet Show) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

I Care A Lot (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “I Care A Lot isn’t some brilliantly subversive social satire. It’s a tightly constructed, masterfully acted, lightly stylish little caper picture, which revels in just how mean it can be. It’s not essential, and it’s not for everybody. But for those who prefer their pulp to carry the faint aroma of moral rot, this movie is a real treat.” Read the rest of Noel Murray’s B+ review here. I Care A Lot stars Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Dianne Wiest, Chris Messina, and Eiza González.



The Muppet Show (Disney+, Friday): At long last, the five seasons of the towering, timeless television achievement known as The Muppet Show arrive on Disney+. If you need a refresher, check out our 5 To Watch with some excellent places to start:



Regular coverage

WandaVision (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11:29 p.m.): Dear reader, if you’re a part of the Bridgerton hive, get excited to witness Regé-Jean Page, a.k.a. the Duke Of Hastings, don his comedy hat as he hosts SNL with musical guest Bad Bunny.

Wild cards

For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season-two premiere): “Though it still courses with optimism, For All Mankind isn’t aiming to be comfort TV. The show’s adherence to our history, which felt stymying in the first season, coalesces in the second—all the tech wizardry in the world can’t overhaul the past. American exceptionalism continues to drive xenophobic policies, a recession still looms, and an icy detente seems all but destined to explode in global strife. If For All Mankind began as a rallying cry in the midst of one of the most demoralizing and dangerous presidencies, it now serves as a reminder of just how incremental and hard-won progress can be. The opportunities afforded one individual or group remain scarce elsewhere. The fight—whether for social justice, or less nobly, lunar dominance—is just beginning.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s pre-air review here.

Tell Me Your Secrets (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, and Amy Brenneman star in this 10-episode thriller about a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past. As truths about their past and motives are revealed, the lines between victim and perpetrator gets blurred. Look out for Gwen Ihnat’s review on the site later today.

El Internado: Las Cumbres (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): This Spanish-language teen drama thriller, which has some serious Elite vibes, is a reboot of the popular original El Internado. In it, troubling teenagers are located in an ancient monastery isolated from the world in which the students endure a strict discipline.