Ron Swanson wants you to get vaccinated

It will probably look a little something like this. Photo : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

Comedian and actor Nick Offerman, best know for his role as the stoic and openly libertarian Ron Swanson on Parks And Recreation, will a ppear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to urge Americans to get vaccinated for coronavirus, as per Politico. While Offerman has never been super clear on his own politics, he stands firm in that they do not align with his Swanson character and that he prioritizes “common decency.” In 2020, he joined other Parks and Rec cast members for a live Q&A to raise money for Wisconsin Democrats. In his statements on Wednesday, he will address Republican men in particular. We’ re guessing he’s not going to go on a long rant about the health benefits of a meat-filled diet or spew conspiracies about a government microchip (but hey, who knows).

Advertisement

In a recent NPR/PBS/Marist poll, 49% of Republican men said they would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 34% of Republican women and 6% of Democrat men. According to the CDC, 38 % of Americans are fully vaccinated, a far cry from the 80% that’s required to attain herd immunity. Some experts are beginning to question if herd immunity will be possible in the U.S. with current vaccination estimates. However, as more Americans receive the vaccine and mask mandates loosen, proof of vaccination required for things like travel and attending universities. It probably won’t be as easy as holding up a contract that states, “I can do what I want,” to get around these upcoming regulations.