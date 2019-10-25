Rock your horse-body right: BoJack’s back, all right!

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

BoJack Horseman (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., sixth season premiere): ♫ Oh-ma-god, he’s back again! ♫

Here’s our own Danette Chavez on this block of episodes (the first half of a two-part sixth season, slated to conclude in January 2020):

Chickens are coming home to roost in the final season of BoJack Horseman, Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s animated series that centers an anthropomorphized horse who may be more human—certainly more flawed—than most TV characters. An unrepentant fuck-up for most of the series, BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) seemed finally poised for real, positive change at the end of season five, as he prepared to check into substance abuse rehab with some help from his friend/enabler Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie). You’d be forgiven for thinking that this ending wouldn’t stick, that season six would open not with BoJack undergoing horse, art, and group therapy but with the washed-up, briefly revitalized, now-flailing-again actor attempting to fix his life while in thrall to its patterns. But time’s arrow marches forward in the first eight episodes of season six, toward more revealing truths and, maybe, finally, some consequences for our melancholy protagonist.

Danette’s terrific (and very positive) pre-air review is worth reading in full, but there’s soon to be more BoJack for you on the site. Les Chappell returns to binge-recap duty, with his first three entires running today, the next three tomorrow, and the final two on Sunday.

Regular coverage

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): host and musical guest Chance The Rapper

Wild card

Prank Encounters (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season) and Destination Fear (Travel Channel, Saturday, 10 p.m., series premiere): Odds are you’ll know whether or not you’re the target audience for this new horror-themed, Gaten Matarazzo-hosted prank show before you hit play on the trailer. But if we’re wrong, here you go:

I mean, we’ve seen stranger things. (Cymbal crash!) If that’s not your speed, perhaps this ghost/road-trip series might interest?

In Destination Fear, three friends hit the road in an R.V. for a fun-lovin’ adventure which involves spending the night in America’s most haunted spots. They arrive together, but they sleep alone. Happy Halloweekend.