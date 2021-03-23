Robert Kirkman on Invincible's throwback look and killer cameos

At last, Invincible’s time has come. Though Robert Kirkman’s legendary, long-running comic series got a television adaptation some time ago, it didn’t really take. This time around, though, with a star-packed adaptation for Amazon Prime Video, the show may finally get time to breathe, shine, and bust some heads. In the interview above, we talk to Kirkman about the new show’s genesis and creation, its litany of guest stars and recurring players, and why anyone would risk life and limb to live in a city so frequently plagued by ravaging heroes and villains.

The first three episodes of Invincible will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, March 26, and new episodes will drop each Friday thereafter.