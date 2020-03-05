Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
VideoInterview2020

Rob Riggle wants to give Indiana Jones a run for his money with Global Investigator

Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Rob Riggle
Rob RiggleDiscovery ChannelRob Riggle: Global InvestigatorIndiana Jones
Save

The Discovery Channel has long been a destination for continent-jumping adventures and the probing of some of life’s most burning questions. With their new series Rob Riggle: Global Investigator, host Rob Riggle combines the best of the network’s signature programming to find the true stories behind some of the world’s greatest legends, all while giving Indiana Jones a run for his money. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Riggle gave us a little preview of the series, which will dive head first into the mysteries surrounding the Holy Grail, Black Caesar’s gold, and so much more. The comedian also revealed how his background in the Marines helped prepare him for the new adventure, and told us what constitutes a Global Investigator uniform (hint: it’s a lot of hats.)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator premieres Sunday, March 8 at 1opm on Discovery Channel.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Devs introduces an intriguing mystery with its premiere

Ben Affleck chokes up explaining how Adam Driver saved his son's birthday

Believe it or not, Riverdale's walking back that major character death

This March, go Onward with Pixar, return to A Quiet Place, and catch some terrific indies

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement