The Discovery Channel has long been a destination for continent-jumping adventures and the probing of some of life’s most burning questions. With their new series Rob Riggle: Global Investigator, host Rob Riggle combines the best of the network’s signature programming to find the true stories behind some of the world’s greatest legends, all while giving Indiana Jones a run for his money. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Riggle gave us a little preview of the series, which will dive head first into the mysteries surrounding the Holy Grail, Black Caesar’s gold, and so much more. The comedian also revealed how his background in the Marines helped prepare him for the new adventure, and told us what constitutes a Global Investigator uniform (hint: it’s a lot of hats.)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator premieres Sunday, March 8 at 1opm on Discovery Channel.