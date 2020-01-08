For seven seasons on Adult Swim (and one season on the former TheWB.com), Childrens Hospital was television’s live-action answer to Looney Tunes—constantly changing the rules, cast, and genre of its world to become so much more than a parody of Grey’s Anatomy, as it initially appeared to be. Nearly four years after its finale, the sitcom mutates again, this time with a new name and a new home on Netflix. So how, exactly, does Medical Police differ from Childrens Hospital? Well, according to star Rob Huebel, Childrens fans will not be disappointed because the only difference is that, this time around, they “give the doctors guns.” When we sat down with Huebel to preview the new series, he also reassured us that, while this story puts the focus on his Dr. Owen Maestro and Erinn Hayes’ Dr. Lola Spratt, plenty of familiar faces would be stopping by, whether they liked it or not. Huebel also explained how Medical Police takes advantage of the Netflix format, and revealed that they filmed much of the season in Croatia (really, truly) with the production crew from Game Of Thrones.

