Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, October 30. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.): If you, dear reader, really like it when Riverdale splashes around in the kiddie pools of other TV shows, movies, and specific genres, then congratulations—you have something in common with Riverdale!

It also means tonight’s episode is right up your street.

Let’s cover the various premises teased by The CW for “Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween,” shall we? Ominous videotapes start showing up on the doorsteps throughout the town, Archie’s Halloween party gets crashed by some ne’er-do-wells, Betty and Veronica both confront menacing specters real or imagined, and Thistlehouse gets haunted. But for a clear sense of the episode, watch the trailer above. Ouija boards! Scary masks! A call that’s coming from, you guessed it, inside the house! Charles Bramesco is ready to recap the latest in Riverdale’s on-a-roll fourth season.

Regular coverage

Castle Rock (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

Modern Family (ABC, 9 p.m.)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10 p.m.)

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10 p.m.)

South Park (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

Extinct Or Alive, “The Dracula Mokey Of Borneo” (Animal Planet, 9 p.m.): The premise of Extinct Or Alive is pretty straightforward. An animal is extinct—or is it?

Tonight’s installment centers on the seasonally appropriate Dracula Monkey of Borneo. If you plan on watching and hate knowing the ending before you watch, do not Google this very cute monkey.