Rita Wilson raps now

Rita Wilson on The Masked Singer Screenshot : The Masked Singer/Fox

Perhaps knowing that her rapper son, Chet Hanks, was never going to get the “White Boy Summer” he predicted—or at least that it will look very different than he imagined—Rita Wilson decided to show us that rapping is apparently a family affair as she “spit some flow” while guest judging on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer.

Advertisement

The totally impromptu performance came while the actress and producer was critiquing The Chameleon (who is almost definitely Wiz Khalifah). “You know, you might have a competitor Chameleon,” she said while guest-judging alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. “You might not know this about me, but I can spit some flow.” Encouraged by McCarthy, Wilson proceeded to bust into a verse from “Hip Hop Hooray.” The clip was released on YouTube Wednesday ahead of the episode.



This actually isn’t the first time the Wilson has performed the Naughty By Nature song. The actress and producer actually collaborated with the group on a “remix” of the song last April as part of a MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. “‘Hip Hop Hooray’ is like modern day Shakespeare,” Wilson said at the release of the remix. “I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon.” In a statement released by Naughty By Nature at the time, the group said they were “honored” to have Wilson recite their lyrics: “We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well.”

Wilson’s flow also impressed Masked Singer judge Nick Cannon, who recently returned to the Fox reality singing competition after being replaced by Niecy Nash while he recovered from COVID-19. “Yo! That’s classic television right there,” said Cannon, who also started the show gushing about Wilson’s musical accolades: “She’s an accomplished singer, songwriter, actress, and producer with four albums under her belt. She’s performed all over the world on such iconic stages like the Grand Ole Opry to the Sydney Opera House. Her latest singles ‘I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan’ and ‘Hello World’ are available now.”

But it wasn’t all about Wilson on Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer. Two singers will be sent home at the end of the two-hour episode. We’ll update this story with details about the elimination once the masked singers’ identities have been revealed.

