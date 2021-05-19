Rick And Morty's crappy superheroes are getting their own spin-off

Pictured: Alan Rails, Supernova, Million Ants, and Vance Maximus, 3/4 of whom will soon be dead. Image : Adult Swim

As with most topics covered in passing by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s Rick And Morty, alien superheroes The Vindicators found themselves judged by Rick Sanchez and, ultimately, found wanting. (Morty found them kind of cool, though, at least until all the murders started.) Now viewers will be able to make their own decisions about the team on a more-than-a-single-episode-that’s-also-weirdly-a-Saw-parody basis, as Adult Swim announced today that The Vindicators is one of four web-only new TV projects it’ s developing, including spin-offs of Robot Chicken, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell.

By the very nature of Rick killing most of them in their debut appearance , The Vindicators sounds like it’s probably going to be a prequel, bringing back Supernova (Gillian Jacobs), Vance Maximus (Christian Slater), Alan Rails (Lance Reddick), and Million Ants (Tom Kenny) to show what they go t up to when meddling super-scientists we ren’t around. (Still screwing up pretty mightily, is our guess.) The series is being developed by Rick And Morty writers Sarah Car bie n er and Erica Rosbe, plus Harmon and Roiland.

Meanwhile, three other spin-offs are also in the works: Alabama Jackson, a time travel adventure created by and starring Donald Faison, working with the Robot Chicken team ; Aquadonk Side Pieces, an Aqua Teens spin-off exploring the lives of minor characters like the Mooninites and The Cybernetic Ghost Of Christmas Past; and Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell: The Animated Series, which sounds a lot like Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell, but, y’know, animated.

All of these series were greenlit under the aegis of Michael Ouweleen, who took over as president of Adult Swim last year, and who also pushed forward plans for the Venture Bros., Aqua Teen, and Metalocalypse movies. “We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers’ swipe of anyone on the planet,” Ouweleen said in a statement today, evoking a mythical paradise in which a, let’s say, “quick bite” of Adult Swim content is always in reach. “These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are, while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around.”