Rick And Morty finally returns for season 4

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m., fourth-season premiere): Nobody exists on purpose. Nobody belongs anywhere. We’re all going to die. Come watch Rick And Morty.

This is the first new episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s chaotic juggernaut since 2017’s “The Rickchurian Mortydate,” and is the first of five installments we’ll get before the sociopathic genius and his grandson vanish into the mist once more. We’re as ready as we’re ever going to be, and the same is true of Zack Handlen, who returns to the recap beat.

Regular coverage

Mr. Robot (USA, 8 p.m.): special time

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Watchmen (HBO, 9 p.m)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.): 10th-season premiere

Silicon Valley (HBO, 10 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 10 p.m.)



Wild card

Dublin Murders (Starz, 8 p.m., series premiere): Why, we don’t mind if we do.

This Sarah Phelps adaptation of the first two books in Tana French’s Dublin Murder Squad series, Dublin Murders looks like ideal cold-weather viewing—the kind of thing that’s going to make you want to reach for another blanket (or another wee dram) even when the heater’s blazing.