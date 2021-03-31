Photo : Albert L. Ortega/WireImage ( Getty Images )

While we here at The A.V. Club news desk —whose jobs can, if you’re feeling grandiose, be loosely described as an ongoing and losing effort to discern what’s even fucking real any more in the roiling information soup of the day to day internet—have, as a rule, a pretty low tolerance for April 1, a.k.a. The Funny Lying Day, we do have to give some begrudging admiration to Adult Swim’s annual efforts. If nothing else, the network’s yearly pranks show a hell of a lot of effort, even some risk, whether that means debuting a highly anticipated episode of Rick And Morty months early, or running The Room three years running. Or taking an episode of Rick And Morty, re-naming it “Rick And Morty Babies,” and having kids re-record all the dialogue. That sort of thing.

Anyway, Adult Swim took an episode of Rick And Morty (fan-favorite “Total Rickall,” FYI) , re-dubbed all the dialogue with kid actors, and aired it tonight as part of their “Adult Swim Junior” initiative. It is, suitably, surreal (they re-did the whole intro, and Mr. Poopy Butthole is now named “Mr. Poopy Butt Butt), although it also reminds you that Rick And Morty is pretty funny no matter what you do to it. We’ll never think about a small child saying something is like “’ 90s Conan” ever agian.

No word yet on what else will be getting this treatment—Robot Chicken and Family Guy are both on the schedule, but who knows—but you can see the altered episodes, at least for now, on the above YouTube link.