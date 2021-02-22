Elizabeth Olsen Screenshot : Dualstar Video

Some people clearly did not watch The Adventures Of Mary-Kate & Ashley, because they’re just finding out now that WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is actually an Olsen sister. Perhaps the fact that they look a lot alike should’ve given it away—but we digress.



Not only are they sisters, but there’s a whole diss track about the Olsen twins not wanting to hang out with her little sister, called “B-U-T-T Out.” Comedy writer Georgia Shenk shared the nostalgic diss track on Twitter over the weekend.

The song’s off The Adventures Of Mary-Kate & Ashley episode The Case Of Thorn Mansion. When Mary-Kate and Ashley get a call from a woman claiming to have seen some potential paranormal activity at Thorn Mansion, the twins decide to head to the mansion to investigate. But there’s “one small itsy-bitsy thing” standing in their way: their then-lesser-famous sibling, Lizzie Olsen. Little Lizzie just wanted to join in on the fun and do some big kid stuff, maybe even see a ghost. But Mary-Kate and Ashley weren’t having it: “We’d rather be picked up by a twister than tagged along after by a sister.” Harsh!

This isn’t the only diss track Mary-Kate and Ashley have on one of their siblings. Poor Trent Olsen got the worst of it, with “Brother For Sale.” But hey, at least Lizzie Olsen gets the last laugh.