Photo: Jennifer Clasen (HBO)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, June 23. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Big Little Lies (HBO, 9 p.m.): When a television show manages to have what was once called a “watercooler moment” these days, it’s sometimes because something truly shocking, moving, or otherwise conversation-starting has happened. You know. Not Penny’s Boat. “I am the one who knocks.” Tony sitting in the diner. That wordless scene at the top of the stairs in the first Big Little Lies finale. Moments of great consequence, in one way or another.

And sometimes, it’s because Laura Dern does this:

Will Renata Klein successfully not not be rich this week? Only time will tell. Gwen Ihnat will recap whatever pointing Dern may choose to do.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Vida (Starz, 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., second-season finale): The story of the Hernandez sisters and their new/old/changing community comes to a temporary end tonight with back-to-back episodes. That’s not to say they’ll be back next week, but the show has already scored a third-season renewal, so they’ll be back eventually—and as far as we’re concerned, that’s great news.