Photo : Liam Daniel/Netflix

Sad news for everyone who thirst-watched Bridgerton: the internet’s new Netflix boyfriend Regé-Jean Page will not return for season 2. Deadline just made the announcement, writing, “The plan was always for Page to only do the first season, sources said. His character will be referenced going forward. As a Bridgerton, [Phoebe] Dyneyor will continue to be a part of the series.” It’s a huge bummer, since many fans were looking forward to seeing more of Simon and Daphne’s steamy sex scenes.



Variety also shared a statement given by Netflix, that reads:

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

But there’s good news for those who are crushing on Anthony Bridgerton. The next season will focus on the viscount, based on the second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Sex Education’s Simone Ashley will play his love interest, Kate. In the book, Anthony’s finally chosen someone to marry, a woman named Edwina, but it proves to be challenging when her meddling sister, Kate, comes between their relationship, trying to dissuade her from marrying him. But while they start off as enemies, Anthony realizes that the tension between him and Kate might actually be of a romantic nature. You’ll have to watch to see what happens. Deadline had announced on Thursday that newcomer Charithra Chandran will play Edwina.

