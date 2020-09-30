Ready or not, here’s the South Park pandemic special

Image : Comedy Central

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, September 30. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

South Park, “The Pandemic Special” (Comedy Central, 8 p.m.): If you’ve been wondering how Kyle, Cartman, Stan, and Kenny are handling remote learning, then today is your lucky day.

Stephanie Williams will recap.

Regular coverage

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.)



From Film Club

The Boys In The Band (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “[Mart] Crowley’s script benefits from being written more than a decade before the HIV/AIDS pandemic would steal an entire generation of the community (including much of the original Boys cast) and color gay stories for 20 years. At the start of both versions of the film, a character explains that his psychiatrist had to cancel their appointment because of “a virus or something. He said he was just too sick.” Fifteen years later, that line would have foreshadowed the tragedy ahead for the doctor, but here it’s a throwaway line used to explain a party guest’s early arrival. That perhaps encapsulates the importance of Boys In The Band: It’s about gay men just being.” Read the rest of Patrick Gomez’s film review.

The Glorias (Amazon, 3:01 a.m.): Look for coverage from Film Club soon.

Wild cards



The 100 (The CW, 8 p.m., series finale): Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and company reach the end of the road and fight one more great fight in the final chapter of this CW series; creator Jason Rothenberg both wrote and directed the aptly titled “The Last War.”

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., documentary premiere): Sound the true crime klaxon, this time for a slickly produced look at the Watts family murders.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): The dispatch before you was composed in the way, way back times of Tuesday, September 29. That means we have no idea what in the sam fucking hell happened during Tuesday’s presidential debate. Nevertheless, we are reasonably certain something bonkers was said or done, making Sam Bee and Trevor Noah both a safe bet for this evening.

Hawaii: Islands Of Wonder (PBS, 8 p.m.): On the other hand, if you need something more calming in your life, PBS will take you to Hawaii for an hour.