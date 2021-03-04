Screenshot : HBO Max

Back in 2017, Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen costarred in standout Black Mirror episode, “U.S.S. Callister.” Now, they’re reuniting for HBO Max’s very Black Mirror-esque show, Made For Love.

But that’s burying the lede: You know why you came here. You read the headline. You saw a bearded Ray Romano next to a co-star who may or may not be sentient and wondered what the hell was going on here. Most importantly, you came here to hear the star of Everybody Loves Raymond perform some Beyoncé. Well, you’ll get all of that and more in the teaser trailer below.

According to HBO Max, aside from turning the lead single from Dangerously In Love into a perfectly awkward spoken word masterpiece, Made For Love “follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device—the Made for Love chip—in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her ‘emotional data’ as she tries to regain her independence.” The chip allows Byron to watch every move Hazel makes, as she escapes to stay with her widower dad Herbert (Romano) and his, uh, “synthetic partner,” Diane.

Yes, the plot is absolutely off-the-wall and feels like if the 2020 remake of The Invisible Man was somehow comedic. But it’s also perfectly of a piece with Romano dryly intoning “your love’s got me looking so crazy right now” over images of Hazel on the run from Byron—who, by the way, is absolutely terrifying.

The main cast is great, but so are the other names joining the show. Made For Love will feature Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi and Patti Harrison in supporting roles, and guest appearances by Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson. The showrunner is Search Party co-executive producer and writer Christina Lee, so that’s even more incentive to get excited about HBO Max’s upcoming series. The official premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s set to arrive in April, just shy of “Crazy In Love”’s 18th anniversary.