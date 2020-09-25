In the new Netflix series Ratched, Sophie Okonedo is Charlotte, a young woman stricken with dissociative identity disorder, or as it was known at the time, multiple personality disorder. In her mind, when she’s not Charlotte, she’s killing Nazis, playing symphonic violin, and—spoiler alert—acting as a vengeful doctor. But how did Okonedo prepare to portray that very real disorder with class and dignity, and how did she sum up all the rage that some of Charlotte’s alternates exude? Her answers to those questions and more are in the video above.



