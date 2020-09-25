Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Ratched's Sophie Okonedo on hypnosis, rage, and playing someone with multiple personalities

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
In the new Netflix series Ratched, Sophie Okonedo is Charlotte, a young woman stricken with dissociative identity disorder, or as it was known at the time, multiple personality disorder. In her mind, when she’s not Charlotte, she’s killing Nazis, playing symphonic violin, and—spoiler alert—acting as a vengeful doctor. But how did Okonedo prepare to portray that very real disorder with class and dignity, and how did she sum up all the rage that some of Charlotte’s alternates exude? Her answers to those questions and more are in the video above.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

