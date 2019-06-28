Photo: HBO, Matthias Clamer (ABC)

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, Friday, 8 p.m.): This fuckin’ guy.

Coming in hot on the heels of last week’s excellent FitzSimmons-centric episode (which our own Liz Shannon Miller called “an exceedingly well-earned installment”), Not-Coulson, a.k.a. Sarge, will show up to seriously bring down the vibe. Liz will recap “Toldja,” doing her best to keep it under control if anyone so much as touches a hair on Fitz’s or Simmons’ heads.

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.): We were very taken with Ramy, Hulu’s terrific comedy from Ramy Youssef which we think is one of the year’s best shows so far.

It’s possible that this special will be something of a victory lap. Keep an eye out for Danette Chavez’s thoughts on whatever feelings Youssef might be sharing. (They are probably not actually about Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., but you never know.)

Regular coverage

Wild card

Los Espookys (HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.): ICYMI, Erik Adams would like to sell you on this terrific series in a single sentence: “A bone-dry comedy for anyone who ever sat in front of a TV trying to conjure a showing of Beetlejuice, Los Espookys arrives in mid-June like a tall glass of cold water garnished with a prop eyeball.”