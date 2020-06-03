Ramy Youssef and May Calamawy talk Ramy season two, Mahershala Ali

For those who use scripted television as a salve or may just need some temporary relief from the current state of our country, Ramy’s second season—which debuted on Hulu on May 29—remains compassionate, thought-provoking, and very, very funny. Notably, the season welcomes Oscar winner Mahershala Ali to the cast as a sheikh whose forthright mentorship inspires Ramy to invest further in his faith. The A.V. Club recently had the opportunity to speak with creator/star Ramy Youssef and co-star May Calamawy over Zoom, and the pair discussed how Ali’s involvement shifted both the structure of the season and the mood on set. Calamawy also explained how Youss ef emboldened her to bring her own perspective to her character Dena’s journey, and the actors argued why Hiam Abbass is the best part of their show and Succession.

In support of the protests, Ramy Youssef has taken to his Instagram Story to detail a handful of ways to help, including links to relief organizations—you can check that out here.



Advertisement

Looking for more ways to advocate for black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.