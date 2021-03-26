Rachel Bilson; Melinda Clarke Image : Jamie McCarthy/Staff (Getty Images); Sonia Recchia/Contributor ( Getty Images )

Get ready to go back to the O.C., bitches. The O.C. stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are set to take fans of the iconic teen drama on an insider’s journey with their upcoming podcast, aptly titled Welcome To The O.C., Bitches, named after the classic bit of dialogue from the show’s first episode.

The O.C. quickly became a hit when it premiered in 2003 on Fox before ending its four-season run in 2007. It’s developed a massive following in the years since, especially living on through memes and GIFs. Now, Bilson and Clarke are reuniting to make the most of this nostalgia with their rewatch podcast. Welcome To The O.C, Bitches will premiere on April 27 and drop new episodes every Tuesday. They announced the news via their Instagram accounts.

The two will watch episodes in order and every then discuss them every week, which means first-time viewers can join in. They’ll also speak to other cast members, writers (who did come up with Chrismukkah? It’s time to find out), and musicians who appeared on The O.C. to tell behind-the-scenes stories and walk listeners through how the show was made. California here we come, indeed.

The O.C. starred Bilson, Adam Brody, Ben McKenzie, and Mischa Barton as Summer Roberts, Seth Cohen, Ryan Atwood, and Marissa Cooper, respectively. The four teens navigated their angst and lots of relationship drama at the rich private high school in Orange County. Clarke played Julie Cooper, Marissa’s mom. The show also starred Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Alan Dale, and Autumn Reeser, all of whom will hopefully appear on the podcast. Bilson also teased a potential announcement a few weeks ago, when she posted a photo of Summer’s precious horse figurine, Princess Sparkles.

While it was known for its fun but extreme amplification of teen angst, The O.C. was often part of a lot of media speculation for its off-screen drama, especially after Barton’s exit. With their podcast, Bilson and Clarke can finally set the record straight and give everyone an excuse to binge the show again. All four seasons of The O.C. are now streaming on HBO Max.