Queer Eye's Jonathan, Antoni, and Karamo on curiosity, hats, and The National

Marah Eakin
Filed to: Queer Eye
On the new season of Queer Eye, the Fab 5 once again convene to make all sorts of different peoples’ lives better. This time, they’re in Philadelphia, making over everyone from a priest struggling with his coming out story to a young woman with a broken down RV and a dog grooming dream. They’re touching the lives of an immigrant family who are trying to open a second business, and they’re even traipsing over to the Jersey shore to try—unsuccessfully, it seems—to break a club DJ from his tanning-and-tank-tops addiction.

But where does Karamo get all those Dodgers hats? And what’s Antoni’s favorite album by The National? In the clip above, you’ll see The A.V. Club ask the tough questions to three of the group’s members, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski. (Our chat with Tan France and Bobby Berk will run later this week.) Don’t miss Jonathan’s frozen burrito double take!

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

