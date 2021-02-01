Put your sweetheart in a wheelbarrow and trek on over to The Bachelor

Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, February 1. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.): Let’s put it this way. Ahem:

so much depends

upon

a blue wheel

barrow

filled with a pretty

pharmacist named Magi

pushed by the tall

bachelor who is going to have a come-to-Jesus conversation with the women who are being total buttholes to the new arrivals, who, after all, aren’t in control of when they join the show, so seriously, stop being monsters and listen to Katie With The Dildo when she tries to tell you that you suck a lot right now

Pure poetry. Look for Gwen Ihnat’s recap after tonight’s undoubtedly conflict-filled episode. Then head over to our sister site The Takeout to find out what weird catering they did or did not eat on Matt James’s Journey To Find Love.

Regular coverage

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m.)

Black History Month

Amazon Prime Video: This month, we’re going to highlight some of the programming from various and sundry networks and streamers that’s timed to BHM. First up is Amazon. Prime Video’s Amplifying Black Voices page will, beginning today, “feature a curated collection of titles to honor Black History Month across four weekly themes- Black Joy (week 1), Black Love (week 2), Black History Makers (week 3) and Black Girl Magic (week 4). All titles will celebrate the voices of Black actors, producers, writers, and filmmakers.” There’s also a watchlist from One Night In Miami director Regina King, which naturally includes One Night In Miami.

Wild card

Independent Lens, “9 To 5: The Story Of A Movement” (PBS, 10 p.m.): Co-directed by indie legend Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who picked up an Oscar together for Netflix’s American Factory, this feature doc from the stalwart Independent Lens looks at the fight for women’s workplace equality in the ’70s. And yes, Jane Fonda is in this one, too.