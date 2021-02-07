Puppies bowl, The Equalizer equalizes, and there’s a football game on

Photo : Andy Cross (Getty Images) , Barbara Nitke/CBS

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 7. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

The Equalizer (CBS, 10 p.m., series premiere, special time): First, it was a sneakily warm, occasionally terrifying British guy with an ad in the paper and a knack for wearing a trenchcoat. Then it was Denzel Washington, making friends at diners and being very Denzel about it. Now it’s Queen Latifah. What do they have in common? Friends, they know how to equalize.

Look for Stephen Robinson’s recap of tonight’s premiere in the coveted post-football spot, before it jumps to its usual 8 p.m. slot next week. And here, have a little Queen Latifah interviewing Denzel Washington about his role in The Equalizer six years ago, as a treat.

Puppy Bowl XVII (Animal Planet, 2 p.m.; also streaming on Discovery+, 3:01 a.m.): Puppieeeeeeeeeeeees!

If the Puppy Bowl itself isn’t enough puppy-and-football-related television for you, Animal Planet has got you covered. You know how on awards show days, E! goes into full can’t-stop-won’t-stop mode? This is kind of like that.

Advertisement

11 a.m.: Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Puppy Bowl Nation

12 p.m.: Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Best In Show

1 p.m.: Puppy Bowl XVII Pre-Game Show

9 p.m.: 30 For 30 Presents: Dog Days Are Over: The Darker Side Of The Puppy Bowl

Okay, that last one is fake, but the rest is legit. Enjoy! Try not to impulsively adopt a puppy afterward! That’s a serious commitment!

Regular coverage

Wild card

Super Bowl LV (CBS, 6:30 p.m.): Get ready for some sports, lots of commercials, and Tom Brady’s smug face.

Advertisement