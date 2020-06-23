Producers say Robert Downey Jr. was almost HBO's new Perry Mason

It’s no secret that Robert Downey Jr. was long-touted as the next Perry Mason. Together with his wife, Susan Downey, the Avenger was developing the classic series for years—first into a movie, and then later a series. But ultimately the timing didn’t work out for him to star, and along with other producers including Tim Van Patten, the show went in search of a new star. They found the new Mason in Matthew Rhys, and the rest was history.

In the interview above, we talked with Susan Downey and Tim Van Patten about that tantalizing “what if” scenario, the challenges of shooting old locations in new Los Angeles, and what Easter Eggs fans of the original series can look for in this adaptation.