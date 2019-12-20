Prepare to face The Witcher

Henry Cavill Photo : Katalin Vermes ( Netflix )

Top pick

The Witcher (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Greetings, readers. Have you prepared for your encounter with Geralt of Rivia? Sufficiently raised your swordsmanship proficiency? Laid in a good stock of alchemical potions and decoctions?

If so, then Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s adaptation of the book-series-turned-game-series awaits you on Netflix. Keep an eye out for William Hughes’ review of this already-renewed series starring Henry Cavill, then draw yourself a nice deep bath and settle in.

Regular coverage

For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): First-season finale drop-in

Steven Universe Future (Cartoon Network, Saturday, 8 and 8:15 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): Host Eddie Murphy, musical guest Lizzo

Wild card

The Morning Show (Apple TV+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., first-season finale): We were warmer than some on Apple’s flagship series when we reviewed its first three episodes back in November. Here’s Alex McLevy on that early crop:

It features the kind of lacerating behind-the-scenes takedown of network TV that animated shows like Aaron Sorkin’s Sports Night, combined with the blustery hot-topic monologuing of Network (complete with a comparable “I’m mad as hell” speech for Reese Witherspoon), swirled together with a hearty dose of soapy interpersonal dramatics. As she did with Bates Motel, showrunner Kerry Ehrin masterfully manipulates pacing and tone to keep things moving without feeling rushed, and her scripts continue to strike the right balance of smarts and silliness, walking right up to the edge of soap-opera theatrics without tumbling over into them.

The already-renewed series closes up shop for the season today. The last few episodes have been particularly strong, and this finale is no exception, so consider giving Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Billy Crudup your attention.