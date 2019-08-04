Photo: Lachlan Moore (AMC), Discovery

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, August 4. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Preacher (AMC, 9 p.m and 10 p.m., two-hour fourth-season premiere): Now, where were we?

‘The Light Above’ is decent, and one of the show’s better season finales. It’s a relief to have things at Angelville concluded, and the final cliffhanger, with Starr holding Cassidy captive in a massive Grail fortress, is good. But a season finale can only do so much, and heading to season 4, I’m still frustrated at the direction the show has taken, and how much the odds are against it being able to self-correct. But fingers crossed, I guess.

Advertisement

That’s our own Zack Handlen, writing about last season’s big finish. But there’s an even bigger finish ahead, as this adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic careens into its final season. So, what’s ahead?

Some batshit crazy stuff, up to and including Hitler playing racquetball, apparently. Handlen is back on the case and ready to recap these back-to-back episodes, which begin an hour earlier than the customary 10 p.m. Next week, you’ll find Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy back in their regular time-slot.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Euphoria (HBO, 10 p.m.): First-season finale drop-in

Wild card

Serengeti (Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, 8 p.m., series premiere): If you’re wondering how enthusiastic Discovery is about the Lupita Nyong’o-narrated Serengeti, look no further than that listing right there. The premiere is airing simultaneously on three networks, and while next week’s episode returns to a measly single network, the excitement is clear. And why not? Just look at this gorgeous trailer:

Yes, it looks amazing and sounds amazing, but honestly, there are cheetah cubs. This isn’t a hard sell for us.