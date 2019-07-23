Photo: Pari Dukovic (FX)

Top picks

Pose (FX, 10 p.m.): Billy Porter may be fresh off an Emmy nomination, but as awards season is less a season and more a continuous loop, it is our duty to inform you that it appears he’s got a solid contender for his next episode submission airing tonight. Take it away, distressing trailer!

Porter and Mj Rodriguez both appear set to give predictably excellent performances in “Love’s In Need Of Today,” directed by Tina Mabry (Mississippi Damned). Eric Thurm will recap.

Regular coverage

The 100 (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.): This Comedy Central stalwart is on a roll this season—last week’s Watergate segment was a damn delight—so we’re eager to see what they make of stories that take place “Behind Enemy Lines.” They’re set to cover Soviet pilot Marina Raskova and Confederate train thief James J. Andrews, and some of them will be drunk.