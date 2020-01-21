Praise be to Beebo, for Legends Of Tomorrow has returned

Shayan Sobhian, Brandon Routh, Nick Zano Photo : Colin Bentley ( The CW )

Top pick

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m., season 5 premiere): You’re right, title of this DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow season trailer. Time is weird.

Last season’s finale rewrote time in such a way that one beloved member of the time-team is no longer aboard the Waverider (that would be Tala Ashe’s Zari), replaced by an apparently long-serving totem-bearer: her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), who was for sure dead in the other timeline. We’re guessing we haven’t seen the last of Ashe, last season’s MVP, but this is Legends, so the only guarantee is that some crazy shit will happen that we could never have predicted. Allison Shoemaker will gleefully, giddily recap whatever the hell happens.

One other quick note: Tonight’s Arrow is called “Green Arrow And The Canaries,” and it’s serving as a backdoor pilot for a potential Mia-centered spinoff, so things will be pretty different in those parts. That one’s also getting an Allison Shoemaker recap.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Finding Your Roots (PBS, 8 p.m.): Our love for Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. knows no bounds. Tonight’s episode of Finding Your Roots features three very different people: Jeff Goldblum, Terry Gross, and this up-and-coming podcaster.