Top pick

The Good Fight (CBS All Access, 9:01 a.m., fourth season premiere): “The end times are beautiful,” Luca (Cush Jumbo) said at the end of The Good Fight’s wild third season—a season that ended with a red sky full of lightning balls over Chicago. But hey, whatever’s coming, we’ve got this going for us: This wonderful, wackadoo show has come back at last.

The season opens with a hell of a “what if” episode, but we’re excited about all that comes after it as well, including some stuff from new cast members John Larroquette and Hugh Dancy. Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya will drop in on the premiere.

Regular coverage

Devs (FX on Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.)

Better Things (FX, 10 p.m.)

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:01 p.m.)

Wild card

The Circle: France (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., series premiere, first four episodes): Circle, nouvelle message: “Bonjour everyone, wink emoji beret emoji. So excited to be here and inexplicably writing in English even though this show is in French. I couldn’t stop watching the first season of the American version of The Circle American flag emoji, and then I watched The Circle: Brazil Brazilian flag emoji, so when the casting announcement went out for this one I packed up all my berets and champagne and my capsule wardrobe and submitted! Checkmark emoji fireworks emoji. Very happy to be going through this journey with you all, and I promise I am not un poisson-chat. Bonne chance!” Cat emoji, fish emoji, French flag emoji.

Circle, laissez-moi voir! Très bien. Circle, envoyez un message. Merci.