Dan Schachner has every dog lover’s dream job. As the longtime referee for the Puppy Bowl, Schachner spins puppy-related football puns over frolicking, amiable brand-new doggos. Sure, he’s got wayward poop and pee to avoid, but he’s also got easy access to so, so many puppy kisses that who really cares about that anyway?

The A.V. Club sat down with Schachner to talk about what his job actually entails, whether there’s a Puppy Bowl pun writing room, and whether he’s in WAG—er, SAG.