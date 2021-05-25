Phoebe Waller-Bridge Photo : Angela Weiss ( Getty Images )

Before Fleabag became the biggest Amazon Prime show and made everyone thirst over Andrew Scott, it all started with a play. The hit series was adapted from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman play of the same name that premiered at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It tells the same story we see in the first season of the show, but without Fleabag awkwardly wanking off to Obama’s speech, or having a cringey encounter with “Bus Rodent.”



After Fleabag became a massive hit and turned Waller-Bridge into an Emmy and Golden Globe-winner, the play hit Off-Broadway and London’s West End in 2019. It was as tough to get a ticket for Waller-Bridge’s play as it was for Hamilton. But in case you weren’t one of the very lucky people who got to see it onstage, Amazon Prime is making the play available to stream on June 11, per Deadline. So while we’re likely never getting a third season of Fleabag where we’d get to see what comes after Hot Priest, we’ll at least get new-ish Fleabag content—and that’s good enough for now.

This addition is finally coming after Amazon partnered with the National Theatre, and it’s one of four stage titles to be available to stream. Others available are: Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller; Hamlet, also starring Cumberbatch; and Ian McKellen On Stage, where he re-enacts some of his most iconic performances.