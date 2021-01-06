Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2021

Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page on Bridgerton's "raunchy" Daphne and The Duke

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Bridgerton
BridgertonNetflixPhoebe DynevorRege-Jean PageShonda RhimesSex
Save

Bridgerton is not your grandmother’s regency period drama. There’s sexand not just “it’s our wedding night, I suppose we must” sex. There’s naked, in the rain, in a field sex. There’s library-ladder sex. There’s under-the-bleachers-at-a-boxing-match sex. There’s a lot of sex.

But how well does all that sex serve the story? As Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, tell us in the video above, all that “raunchiness” serves a purpose. Rege-Jean Page, who plays the Duke Of Hastings, has thoughts (and giggles) as well. That, plus whether or not Dynevor and Page ever wanted to scream “Just get over it!” at the Duke, can be found in the video above.

Bridgerton is available to stream now on Netflix.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement