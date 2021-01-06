Bridgerton is not your grandmother’s regency period drama. There’s sex— and not just “it’s our wedding night, I suppose we must” sex. There’s naked, in the rain, in a field sex. There’s library- ladder sex. There’s under- the- bleachers- at- a- boxing- match sex. There’s a lot of sex.

But how well does all that sex serve the story? As Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, tell us in the video above, all that “raunchiness” serves a purpose. Rege-Jean Page, who plays the Duke Of Hastings, has thoughts (and giggles) as well. That, plus whether or not Dynevor and Page ever wanted to scream “Just get over it!” at the Duke, can be found in the video above.

Bridgerton is available to stream now on Netflix.