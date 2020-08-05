Hey, guess what Phineas and Ferb are going to do today? In the pair’s first official adventure since their long-running Disney series ended in 2015— and their first full-length one since 2011’s Across The 2nd Dimension—they have to track down their long-suffering sister Candace (Ashley Tisdale) somewhere across the universe on a distant planet.

In the just-dropped trailer for Candace Against The Universe, the sibling who’s perennially on the lookout to expose her brothers for all their madcap, tremendously ambitious projects mistakes an alien craft for a P&F creation (which, fair enough). It looks like Candace and Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s daughter, Vanessa, are then abducted by the aliens and transported across the galaxy, so the brothers and their usual cohorts Isabella, Baljeet, and Buford team up with Doofenshmirtz to find the girls via a “galactic travel-inator”—which is not the same thing as a spaceship, okay? Branding. Fortunately for this disparate crew, Perry The Platypus is on board as well.

The majority of the voice cast has returned, and the only thing more fun than Phineas and Ferb’s backyard Danville adventures are their interplanetary ones. So we can not wait for Candace Against The Universe to drop online on Disney+ on Friday, August 28, a.k.a. the 104th day of summer vacation.