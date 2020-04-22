Penny Dreadful creator John Logan on entering his City Of Angels

When Penny Dreadful ended its third season in 2016, show creator John Logan announced that the show was finished. It had run its course, and its stories had been told. As it turned out, though, Loga n had more ideas in the tank.

Enter Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels, which premieres April 26 on Showtime. Following various families living in 1930s Los Angeles, the show plays with fantastical notions of good and evil, with Game Of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer playing Magda, a meddling demon. The A.V. Club sat down with Logan earlier this year to talk through the show’s rebirth, the casting process, and the challenges—and benefits—to filming in Los Angeles.