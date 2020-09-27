Jeremie Harris, Chris Rock, Corey Hendrix, and Glynn Turman in Fargo Photo : Elizabeth Morris/FX

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, September 27. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Fargo (HBO, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., fourth-season premiere, back-to-back episodes): “It’s good to be back in Fargo, which has always served as more of a feel or state of mind than a location in Noah Hawley’s TV adaptation of Joel and Ethan Coen’s film of the same name. The wait between seasons three and four has felt nigh-interminable—and that was before production shut down due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. While absence has almost certainly made the heart grow fonder, the combination of another stellar cast and richly detailed storytelling proves a much greater lure. If Fargo’s ambitions get the better of it sometimes, at least it’s in keeping with season four’s exploration of the elusive (for most) American dream.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s pre-air review. Recaps from Zack Handlen will run weekly.

Can you binge it? The first three seasons of this anthology series live over on Hulu, though it’s worth noting that you don’t need to have seen the prior outings to jump on board with this one. (You should, though! It’s good!)

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Lovecraft Country (HBO, 9 p.m.)



Wild cards

The Comey Rule (Showtime, 9 p.m., limited series premiere): “The Comey Rule may not be a great event series, but it’s a damned compelling one, with a real-life tale that still beggars belief and a fantastic group of actors to tell it. It makes the case that maybe Karl Marx was a little too quick to hold his ideas at arms’ length: History doesn’t repeat itself first as tragedy, and then as farce. It’s a farce through and through, and the tragedy just keeps on coming.” Read the rest of Alex McLevy’s pre-air review. The first two episodes of this limited series, which stars Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, and an almost unfairly stacked cast of great character actors, air back-to-back tonight, while episodes three and four arrive tomorrow.

30 For 30: The Life And Trials Of Oscar Pistorius (ESPN+, 3:01 a.m., documentary premiere): This four-part documentary looks at the rise of the groundbreaking Paralympic sprinter as well as the murder of his girlfriend, a crime for which he was eventually convicted.

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m., 32nd-season premiere) and Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m., 11th-season premiere): These two animated titans return to the air, though regular coverage does not. In The Simpsons, Mr. Burns goes undercover—what could possibly go wrong?—while Bob’s return, “Dream A Little Dream Of Bob,” sees Tina trying to learn “a hand-slapping song that everyone can do - but her.” So basically Tina tries to learn “Cups”? Family Guy and Bless The Harts also return.