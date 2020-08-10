Paula Pell brings the mystery with the Mapleworth Murders

Photo : Quibi

Top pick

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi) Former Saturday Night Live head writer Paula Pell writes and stars in this Murder, She Wrote riff, alongside John Lutz (yes, that Lutz from 30 Rock). The Quibi series centers on Abigail Mapleworth (Pell), a murder-mystery writer who dabbles in solving homicides in the small town of New Woodstream. There will, of course, be a ton of special guest stars who will play suspects or serve as chalk outlines. In a recent Random Roles interview, Chris Parnell, who appears on the show as a “rather mean-spirited butcher,” called the short-form series “nuts.” That’s good enough for us.

Regular coverage

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9 a.m.): season-one finale

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix): Netflix’s obsession with network sitcom tropes reaches a nadir with Game On!, their sitcom crossover event. Families from sitcoms Family Reunion, Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love, The Big Show Show, and Mr. Iglesias work together in Olympic-style games in order to find out who has custody of a burrito that will surely be too soggy to eat by the time they figure it out.