Black Monday opened on the titular day in 1987 when the stock market crashed, showing us chaos on Wall Street and the ominous death of an unseen character wearing an emerald pin. The season that followed backtracked to trace the (fictional) chain of events that led to that fateful day, as the telltale pin was passed around the eclectic cast, portending an ominous fate to anyone it was given to. Now, at the start of season two, the Showtime comedy blazes forward, dealing with the fallout of the crash, and spinning out into a larger, crazier story, as only the coke-fueled, hair-sprayed ‘80s satire could. Having survived Black Monday, the show catches us up with corporate-ladder climber Dawn Darcy (Regina Hall) and desperate dreamer Keith Shankar (Paul Scheer) who seem to be leading the life they always wanted, until the past begins to catch up with them. At this winter’s Television Critics Association press tour, we sat down with Hall and Scheer to discuss the big hair, hijinks, and short shorts that await in Black Monday’s second season. The pair also shares their tips for how to convincingly act drunk, and Hall reflects on the legacy of Scary Movie’s Brenda Meeks and wonders what she’s up to now.

