People just want to see Paul Rudd dance. His “Celery Man” dance from Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! has been a popular meme for years, and Rudd’s charmingly comedic movements have been featured everywhere from the late night talk show circuit to the blooper reel for Ant-Man. It should come as a pleasant surprise, then, that Rudd’s smooth moves pop up in one of the episodes of his excellent new Netflix series, Living With Yourself. The A.V. Club talked to him about that swinging scene, as well as how he managed to play opposite himself so convincingly.

