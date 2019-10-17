Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Paul Rudd on harnessing the power of Celery Man for his new Netflix show

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Paul Rudd
Save

People just want to see Paul Rudd dance. His “Celery Man” dance from Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! has been a popular meme for years, and Rudd’s charmingly comedic movements have been featured everywhere from the late night talk show circuit to the blooper reel for Ant-Man. It should come as a pleasant surprise, then, that Rudd’s smooth moves pop up in one of the episodes of his excellent new Netflix series, Living With Yourself. The A.V. Club talked to him about that swinging scene, as well as how he managed to play opposite himself so convincingly.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Paul Rudd

The extended cut of Paul Rudd's Between Two Ferns interview is as funny as you'd expect
Paul Rudd charms his way into the new Ghostbusters movie
Here are Paul Rudd and James Corden, obliviously hosting the world's most inappropriate children's show

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement