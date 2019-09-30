Paul Giamatti drops by Lodge 49

Photo : Jackson Lee Davis ( AMC )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, September 30. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:01 p.m.): Last week’s Lodge 49 undoubtedly belonged to Brett Jennings, who delivered “his finest, most heart-rending work yet,” according to our own Danette Chavez. From her recap:

The way [Jennings] cycles through anger, bad judgment, and acceptance, it’s like Ernie is experiencing Amaya’s loss all over again. And he pushes Trish away again (albeit gently), and gets ready to cut Dud off again.

Advertisement

This week, Tom Stone author L. Marvin Metz—played by executive producer Paul Giamatti, who made a brief appearance in the premiere—drops by the lodge with Dud and Ernie.

Regular coverage

The Terror: Infamy (AMC, 9 p.m.)

The Deuce (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim, midnight, 10th season premiere): Adult Swim’s longest-running series (in terms of episode count) returns for another season of pop culture parody and stop-motion comedy. In our recent interview with the Robot Chicken team, executive producer Tom Root had this to say about entering the 10th season and how things have changed since the first:

We’re way more organized now. We had some nights the first season where we would go past midnight sometimes, because the show just wasn’t coming together, and we had to figure out how to fix it. We had to figure out production, limitations. It was all brand new to us. And so, season one, anyone who worked on that season is like a battle-scarred veteran. ‘Cause it got rough. But then, we started to learn, and we started to hire people to do all of these jobs, and they actually knew what they were doing, and I didn’t have to draw storyboards myself anymore. And it made our lives as the writers a lot easier, because we could just concentrate on writing instead of putting out fires.

This season, the series will also celebrate its 200th episode.