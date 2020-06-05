Paul Feig on cocktails and his Love Life

As e xecutive p roducer of HBO Max’s new series Love Life, Paul Feig has placed himself smack-dab in the middle of quarantine content. His show, which stars Anna Kendrick and is now available on the new streaming service, is a perfectly enjoyable binge for rom-com lovers looking for something a little mindless. His personal content—Quarantine Cocktails on his Instagram account—has raised countless dollars for various charities and introduced the world to Feig’s inner cocktail nerd. Feig merged the two worlds when he virtually bartended for the Love Life “premiere party,” a very 2020 phenomenon he told us about when we talked over Zoom last week. That and Feig’s thoughts on gender parity in Hollywood are in the video above.

