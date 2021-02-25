M.O.D.O.K. Screenshot : YouTube

The Marvel movies have given us a lot of things that fans probably thought they’d never get to see on the big screen, like Thanos wiping out half of all life or a version of the superhero civil war that actually makes sense, but one thing it hasn’t given us is the time-honored Marvel tradition of watching nameless A.I.M. goons in their full-on beekeeper suits getting senselessly mowed down. Finally, though, Hulu and Patton Oswalt are here to fill that void with M.O.D.O.K., a new animated series about Marvel’s most famous metal organism designed only for killing. Confused? Well, this trailer lays it out pretty clearly, right down to Oswalt’s M.O.D.O.K. quizzing a poor S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent (oh god, these acronyms!) on what his name stands for.



The description on the YouTube page for the trailer mentions M.O.D.O.K. getting ousted as A.I.M.’s leader and how he’ll have to struggle with his “crumbling marriage,” so there’s definitely going to be more happening here than just Oswalt slaughtering his own goons and also Nick Fury’s goons. M.O.D.O.K. will premiere on May 21.

