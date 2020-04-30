Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, and David Corenswet on drive-thru sex and the lure of Hollywood

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Hollywood
HollywoodPatti LuPoneDylan McDermottDavid CorenswetNetflixRyan MurphyLos Angeles
Save

There’s something that just feels right about Patti LuPone playing a grand old Hollywood dame. The Broadway legend fits right in as one of the stars of Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series Hollywood, playing Avis Amberg, wife to the head of Ace Pictures. She’s sexually and maritally frustrated, but through some twists and turns, starts to see her life turn around. It’s a perfect role for LuPone, which makes perfect sense, considering Murphy said he penned it just for her.

Dylan McDermott also fits perfectly into his character, the suave gas station owner Ernie, who’s also getting a little something extra on the side, thanks to his handsome station attendants’ willingness to take drive-up clients to “dreamland.” The A.V. Club talked to LuPone, McDermott, and David Corenswet, who plays one of those Hollywood-starved pump junkies, about what it meant to make Hollywood under the actual Hollywood sign.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Animal Crossing overlord stages adorably pathetic cover of Toto’s “Africa”

Sarah Wayne Callies says Council Of Dads is harder work than The Walking Dead

The best movies on Hulu

Mrs. America takes on two very different marriages in "Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc"

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement