Paris Hilton Photo : Rachel Murray / Getty Images for boohoo.com )

Sigh. Well, everyone’s prayers have been answered. After a few years of rehabilitating her image on social media, turning her into an icon of the mid-aughts rather than another heiress who parades her wealth while the rest of us struggle through a pandemic, Paris Hilton is back, and she’s on Peacock.



Paris In Love, the working title for Hilton’s upcoming 13-part docuseries about her wedding preparations, is coming. The NBC streamer ordered the series, and now we’re all going to have to deal with people saying “that’s hot” and articles about how that “Stop Being Poor” shirt is a photoshop again. Great, just great.



The official plot makes the prospect of a reunion with Nicole Richie, or even that family of farmers they tortured in 2003, seem unlikely.



In PARIS IN LOVE, international influencer and one of the world’s most eligible bachelorettes is finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum. In the 13-episode docuseries, we will follow Paris Hilton as she prepares for the big day, including the big day itself. From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see.



For those of us who were hoping for another season of the absolutely bizarre, off-putting, and one-of-a-kind early-2000s reality show, The Simple Life, we feel your pain. Paris In Love would actually be the fourth reality series starring Hilton, following The Simple Life and the lesser-seen Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and The World According to Paris. But until those return, e njoy a bride-side view of Paris the Bridezilla, another show we wish would make a comeback.

