The original seven strangers of Real World: New York Photo : Ron Galella, Ltd. ( Getty Images )

The Real World is making a comeback . According to Variety, ViacomCBS is reviving the historic reality show for its forthcoming streaming service, Paramount+, in time for its March 4 launch. To kick off the relaunch, all seven members of the original cast will come together for a multi-episode reunion in the New York loft where the first season was filmed. The Real World Homecoming: New York will feature former housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell.

“MTV’s The Real World has been credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series that tackled important and yet unrepresented topics of the time, from HIV/AIDS, Race, Gender, Orientation and Religion,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement . “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franc hises, it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all.”

The Real World premiered in 1992 and lasted until 2017. The show then moved f rom MTV to Facebook Watch, but the switch failed to garner a sizable audience . There are no details as to how (or where) the series continue beyond the New York reunion.