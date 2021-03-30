The cast of Younger Screenshot : Paramount+

We’ve reached the final season of Younger— and in a last-ditch effort to attract more viewers to watch the finale, the upcoming seventh season of the former TV Land series will head to Paramount+ (the revamped CBS All Access) on April 12 . Because waiting a whole week for new episodes ruins the fun of streaming, Paramount+ will offer the first four episodes of this 12-episode final season all at once . And in case you need to catch up, the streamer will also offer all previous six seasons.



When we last left the Younger world, we were done with Liza pretending to be a millennial, and things seemed headed in a drama-free direction, with Charles (Peter Hermann) proposing to Liza (Sutton Foster) . But the season 7 trailer hints at more trouble ahead. We still don’t know if Liza said yes to Charles, but she’ll be working with a very attractive client who happens to be a “surf legend” (played by Matt Passmore). It looks like there’ll be some temptation there, making Liza choose between being with Charles or enjoying the single life. According to Paramount+’s synopsis of this season, “Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.” Any bets on what Maggie will get cancelled for?